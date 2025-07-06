Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Johnny Fisher has no plans to quit boxing after suffering a knockout defeat in a rematch with Dave Allen at the Copper Box Arena in May.

Fisher had moments of success in the fight, but he never looked settled and was eventually tracked down by Allen, who unloaded heavy combinations, finishing the fight with a flurry of hooks in the fifth round.

Speaking to Sky Sports in his first interview since fight night, Fisher explained that he is ready to make a return and has taken enough time away to analyse the fight and mentally re-energise himself for whatever comes next.

Fisher said: “I know it sounds sort of paradoxical, but I'm in a really good state of mind. I feel free. I feel relaxed. And I'm ready to prove a point because that's the best place to be sometimes.”

The Essex man believed he ventured too far from what he excels at in the rematch, which was his eventual downfall, but has learned his lesson, promising he will stay true to who he is and return to being the aggressor.

The “Romford Bull” said: “In the second fight, you probably overanalyse a bit. You probably go too far the other way. And I went too far away from what I'm good at. I'm a come-forward guy. I'm aggressive."

He continued: “I think about those fights, the [Alen] Babic fights, the Southern Area title fight. The things that got me into this position. I think I went too far away from what I'm good at.”

After the first Allen fight, it would have been easy for Fisher to take his controversial victory and move on, continuing his rise through the heavyweight ranks, but he said that this was never an option in his mind.

Fisher explained: “I thought, ‘Am I the sort of man that I think I am if I just walk away and don't have the second fight?’ Because it was a close fight, and if I'm a man of my word, a man of honour. I’ve got to go in there and do it. And I'm not one of these people to be worried about ifs, buts and maybes, or if I'm going to lose or not. I want to give people exciting fights.”

With the future uncertain for the young Brit, he made it clear that he has no intentions of taking a step back, despite being a man who is fortunate enough to have other options, he intends to charge forward into his next challenge.

Fisher told Sky Sports: “I've got a history degree from the University of Exeter. I can go and do something else. But there's something inside of me, and I know that I can do something in this game, and me doing something in this game could be me winning a British title.”

He concluded: “I’ve got some special nights ahead.”

