Jorge Masvidal demands $20m to fight Jake Paul

Jorge Masvidal has named his price to fight Jake Paul, demanding $20m to break out of his UFC contract.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul called out the UFC star Masvidal after beating Tyron Woodley by knockout on 18 December.

Paul made it five wins from fight professional fights since beginning his boxing career, and he is now keen to take on another MMA star.

Initially Masvidal rejected Paul’s offer, saying: “I either fight the best people or I fight for money. And you’re neither of those. You ain’t paying the right amount of money.”

Paul responded: “I have an offer for you right now, $5 million guarantee, plus percentage of pay-per-views. That’s the most you would have ever have made as a fight, ever. So now you can’t say, “I either fight the best people or I fight for money.” $5 million guarantee, plus pay-per-view.

“Let’s make it happen. That’s the most you have ever gotten paid. Period, time triple. Daddy Dana [Dana White, UFC president] just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC. You’re a b***h basically.”

Masvidal, who fights at welterweight and holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds, then made clear his terms.

“1. The UFC isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus PPV and I’m sure the UFC will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face.

“If the UFC still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the UFC, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If I do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out.”