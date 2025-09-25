Parker eyes Joshua rematch and ‘unfinished business’ with Dubois after Wardley fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joseph Parker wants a rematch with Anthony Joshua and to finally face Daniel Dubois if he can get past Fabio Wardley on October 25.

The Kiwi will be defending his WBO Interim world title against an unlikely challenger in Wardley. However, he believes he has much bigger fights ahead.

Parker told Sky Sports: "I've been wanting a rematch with Joshua. I want to avenge those losses.

"I know AJ's another big fight, I don't really care who I fight, just make sure it's someone who's top five in the world."

Joshua and Parker fought in 2018 to unify the WBO, WBA and IBF titles in Cardiff, and while Parker put on an impressive display to become the first man to take the Brit all the way, he lost a lopsided points decision and was sent back to the drawing board.

A rematch between Parker and Joshua could be for a world title as fans await Oleksandr Usyk’s next move – which could see him vacate some of his belts.

If Usyk does relinquish his WBO title, Parker said his preference would be to fight for it against someone like Joshua rather than have his interim title elevated.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua (right) in action against Joseph Parker ( PA )

Parker explained: "You want to win it so it would be nice to fight someone to win it. I know you can get elevated to it and it gives you a bit more bargaining power. But it would be nice to fight for it.”

AJ isn’t the only British heavyweight on Parker’s radar, however, as he also plans on settling his rivalry with Dubois.

The former IBF champion was scheduled to defend his title against Parker in February, but pulled out just a couple of days before fight night due to illness – denying Parker his first shot at a world title since he had his taken by Joshua.

Parker instead had to beat Martin Bakole via second-round knockout to become the WBO interim champion, but he still wants to get his hands on Dubois down the line.

Speaking on a second attempt at fighting Dubois, Parker added: “There is unfinished business [with Dubois] and if he wants to get it on, we definitely can,

"There's no point avoiding fights. Whatever they put in front of me, I'll take."

