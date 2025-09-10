Joseph Parker opens up on ‘biggest change’ that sparked career resurgence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joseph Parker has lifted the lid on how making a key addition to his training team helped him turn his career around.

Almost three years ago, Parker was knocked out by Joe Joyce in the 11th round of a brutal battle in a defeat that many felt could spell the end of his hopes of becoming a two-time heavyweight champion.

But Parker, who held the WBO belt between 2016 and 2018, has gone on a six-fight winning streak since losing to Joyce, beating the likes of Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole to move to the brink of a title shot.

Ahead of his clash with Britain’s Fabio Wardley next month, live on DAZN, Parker opened up on how bringing in strength and conditioning coach George Lockhart to his camp has led to him reaching a new level inside the ring.

open image in gallery Joseph Parker, left, and Fabio Wardley, right, will face each other next month (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

Speaking at the launch press conference for his fight with Wardley, Parker explained to DAZN News: “I always had Andy Lee as a great trainer and teacher, but this man sitting over here, George Lockhart, is probably the biggest change. Him and Andy together and myself, putting in the work - best team in the world.

“Do you know what’s important in boxing which I never even knew? The nutrition, strength and conditioning and recovery. All these things that I’ve learned in the last year have made me a better fighter, understanding what I’m doing and just enjoying it all.”

Parker has not fought since he knocked out Bakole inside two rounds in February, but he has been staying busy in the gym while waiting for his next opponent.

Wardley has now stepped up to the plate, with both men opting against sitting on the sidelines while undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk recovers from a back injury.

Usyk could choose to vacate one of his heavyweight titles to chase a big-money fight, leaving the winner of Parker-Wardley in line to be elevated to full champion.

Parker wants to get his hands on Usyk, but insists he is not feeling any extra pressure to impress against Wardley to catch the attention of the Ukrainian great.

He is confident that sticking to the gameplan set out by Lee and Lockhart will see him emerge victorious in emphatic fashion at the O2 Arena.

“It would be nice to go out there and put on a special performance, one of the most special performances of my life,” Parker said.

“I know if I put in the work in training and listen to my trainers and do everything right it will be a special performance.”

