Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker coach Andy Lee delivers astounding verdict on heavyweight pair

Andy Lee, coach to Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker, has claimed the New Zealander is the “best heavyweight in the world” – while calling for a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.

Parker was due to challenge IBF champion Daniel Dubois on Saturday (22 February), but the Briton withdrew on two days’ notice, citing illness. Martin Bakole stepped in, and Parker knocked out the Congolese, 31, in just two rounds in Riyadh.

Parker’s decision to fight Bakole, who has been deemed the “most-avoided” heavyweight in boxing, was heavily influenced by Lee, who told The Stomping Ground: “Listen, it could have been a hard fight, and it was turning into a hard fight. But that punch Joe landed could’ve knocked out any heavyweight. What a punch.

“Great fight, I’m so happy for Joe. It’s been a crazy 48 hours, and I’m not sure many would’ve put up with it – the chaos of turning up to the press conference, finding out off social media that Daniel Dubois was sick. We didn’t know whether we had a fight or not.”

Asked why they picked Bakole, rather than any other rumoured replacement for Dubois, Lee added: “He wanted the biggest challenge. And look, it’s easy on reflection now, but everyone before this... I read all the comments, and I started to doubt my decision.

open image in gallery Joseph Parker knocked out Martin Bakole inside two rounds in Riyadh ( Getty Images )

“Everyone said it was crazy for Joe to take this fight, but anyway, it worked out well [...] A lot of the stuff was transferable. He’s trained for about eight weeks, he’s sparred plenty of rounds, he’s been in Saudi for three weeks, he’s eaten the best of food with George [Lockhart], done the best of conditioning with George.

“He’s had the best preparation anyone could have, really – and poor, old Martin’s got to fly halfway across the world on 24 hours’ notice. So, we had all the advantages in there, but I don’t care: it was turning into a hard fight.”

Lee also called for Parker, 33, to challenge the unified heavyweight champion next, saying: “Usyk, Usyk, Usyk, Usyk, Usyk. Joe beats him. Joe’s faster, agile enough, and we’ve got the power. Joe can match him in every way, Joe’s younger and fresher. Trust me. You might not believe me, but trust me.

open image in gallery Andy Lee (left) with New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker ( Getty Images )

“He’s the best heavyweight in the world. To me, he’s the best heavyweight in the world. Give him the chance to prove it, he’s the best heavyweight in the world.”

That claim comes despite Lee’s work with Fury, although the coach might argue that the “Gypsy King” is retired, per a video posted by Fury in January.

Most voices in boxing doubt Fury’s retirement, given he has claimed to have retired numerous times, but Lee is understood to believe his fighter, 36.

“Tyson’s been a huge influence, and the only reason me and Joe are together...” Lee began. “Tyson gave me my start, he pushed me forward as a coach, and here I am now. So, thank you to Tyson Fury.”

open image in gallery Lee with Tyson Fury after their victory over Dillian Whyte ( Getty Images )

Lee was in Fury’s corner during the former champion’s two fights with Usyk in 2024, both of which Fury lost on points.

Meanwhile, Parker is now riding a six-fight win streak. Prior to his victory over Bakole, the Kiwi beat Zhilei Zhang in March and Deontay Wilder in December 2023. Parker bullied Wilder across 12 rounds, before climbing off the canvas twice to outpoint Zhang.

With his win against Bakole, Parker picked up the WBO interim heavyweight title. That lines him up for a shot at Usyk, although Dubois could yet push for a rematch with the unbeaten Ukrainian.

Usyk, 38, stopped Dubois in 2023 after recovering from a controversial low blow. Some believed the punch was a legal body shot, but Dubois, 23, lost an appeal for the result to be overturned.