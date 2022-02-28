Josh Taylor has been warned by his former coach Shane McGuigan to avoid a move up to welterweight.

Taylor remained unbeaten and kept his status as undisputed super-lightweight champion on Saturday, securing a controversial split-decision win against Jack Catterall in Glasgow.

The Scot is now eyeing bouts at 147lbs, but his old trainer McGuigan – son of former featherweight champion Barry – has suggested that Taylor should remain at 140lbs.

“I thought Catterall won,” McGuigan told BetFred. “I didn’t think it was the same Josh Taylor that was in my gym.

“I’m disappointed, I’ve done a lot of hard work [with Taylor] over the years, did five years of fantastic work.

“Honestly it frustrates me to see him boxing like that, and I know it’s not even the weight; it’s simply the fact that he’s trying to change his style.

“He’s a high-pace, pressure fighter that’s fantastic on the inside. His hands were down by his chest, he was walking at punches and getting his head jabbed off. He needs to be better than that.”

Asked about a potential move up in weight for Taylor, McGuigan was dismissive.

The British Boxing Board of Control is investigating the scoring of the bout (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

“No, he’s gonna lose his attributes going up to 147lbs. He needs to stay at 140lbs.”

McGuigan was even hesitant to offer too much praise to Catterall, instead emphasising his disappointment in Taylor’s performance.

“I didn’t even think [Catterall] was that good. I’m not doing that to be disrespectful to Jack Catterall; he was great on the jab, he did some things great, he was great at slowing the pace down.

“But it was a fight where he just did the basics well, defused [Taylor] on the inside, and Taylor got switched off on the jab.

“Josh has a habit of looking for perfect shots, and you can’t be a perfectionist.”