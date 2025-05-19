The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman start time, undercard and how to watch fight
Taylor moves up to welterweight in a home-soil fight with Ekow Essuman in Scotland
Josh Taylor enters must-win territory this weekend, as he fights Ekow Essuman in Glasgow.
The bout marks a Scottish homecoming for Taylor, and his welterweight debut, as he ends the super-lightweight chapter of his career.
And what a chapter it was, as Taylor became Britain’s first – and so far only – undisputed champion at any weight in the four-belt era. He achieved that status with a masterful win over Jose Ramirez in 2021, but fans may end up remembering the 34-year-old more for his duels with Jack Catterall.
Taylor won a highly-controversial decision against Catterall in 2022, before losing a thrilling rematch with the Chorley man last May, and the Scot’s world titles slipped away one by one between those bouts.
Taylor has not fought since his second clash with Catterall, and as he seeks a fresh start in a new division, here’s all you need to know.
When is the fight?
Taylor vs Essuman will take place on Saturday 24 May at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The main card will begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks due from 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).
How can I watch the fight?
The event will stream live exclusively on DAZN, which will show the action in more than 200 countries worldwide. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.
DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.
Odds
Taylor – 1/3
Essuman – 16/1
Draw – 12/5
Fight card (subject to change)
Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman (welterweight)
Nathaniel Collins vs Lee McGregor (featherweight)
Aloys Junior vs Davie Jamieson (cruiserweight)
Moses Itauma vs Mike Balogun (heavyweight)
Luke McCormack vs Samir Cuentas (super-lightweight)
Alex Arthur Jr vs Robbie Chapman (super-middleweight)
