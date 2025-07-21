Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former undisputed world champion Josh Taylor has been forced to retire from boxing due to a recurring eye injury.

Scotsman Taylor, 34, became the first Briton to become undisputed champion in the four-belt era when he ruled over the super-lightweight division between May 2021 and May 2022.

But following medical advice, Taylor has announced that he has had to step away from the ring permanently, with a persistent eye problem forcing his retirement.

In an emotional statement on X, Taylor wrote: “This isn’t an easy post for me to write, but on the advice of my doctors, it’s sadly a necessary one. As has been publicised before, I’ve had a recurring issue with my eye that unfortunately means I have to call time on my career or risk losing my eyesight.

“Whilst the fighter in me always wants to box on, I know I have to listen to the medical professionals and save me from myself. It is certainly not the way I wanted to bow out, but I have to listen to the doctors and those around me.

“I am just a kid from the Pans [Prestopans, East Lothian] who scaled the very top of the sport but I could not have done it without those who have supported me, through thick and thin.”

Taylor enjoyed a sensational professional career after bursting onto the scene at the London 2012 Olympics, with his crowning moment coming in Las Vegas in 2021.

There, he beat Jose Ramirez to unify all four major super-lightweight championships, making history as the first ever undisputed champion to hail from the UK.

After edging Jack Catterall in front of a vociferous home crowd at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, he fought at the hallowed Madison Square Garden, where he lost to Teofimo Lopez.

Josh Taylor has had to bow out of boxing due to a recurring eye injury ( Steve Welsh/PA Wire )

This was the first of a string of three defeats, which included Catterall avenging his contentious loss in Leeds, before he was most recently beaten by Ekow Essuman for the vacant WBO welterweight title in May of this year.

That would prove his final act in the ring, with Taylor revealing his forced retirement plans less than two months on.

Taylor thanked his fans for their continued support, especially those who travelled to New York City to watch him fight Lopez at MSG.

“The Tartan Tornado” also showed his appreciation to the promoters who represented him throughout his career, namely Top Rank and Queensbury, as well as his sponsors, coaches, lawyers and his family.

“It’s now time for me to reflect in a one-in-70-millioncareer and look forward to what’s coming next,” Taylor finished.