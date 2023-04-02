Jump to content

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin official punch stats reveal concerning trend

‘AJ’ was a unanimous-decision winner against the American at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 02 April 2023 11:32
Comments
Moment Anthony Joshua is declared decision winner against Jermaine Franklin

Official punch stats have been revealed following Anthony Joshua’s win over Jermaine Franklin on Saturday.

Joshua was a unanimous-decision winner against the American at London’s O2 Arena, bouncing back from two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

“AJ”, 33, won 118-111, 117-111, 117-111 on the judges’ scorecards, but the Briton was criticised for a somewhat lacklustre performance.

CompuBox has now revealed punch stats from the main-event contest, showing a noticeable lack of output from Joshua.

The most punches landed by the Briton in a single round was 16 – out of 39 attempted – in Round 10. That marked a success rate of 41 percent and the second-most clinical round for Joshua, who landed 10 of 24 attempted punches in Round 2 (41.7 percent success rate).

Meanwhile, the fewest punches landed by Joshua in a round was six, in Round 9.

However, the 33-year-old still outstruck Franklin, 29, comfortably – almost doubling the American’s number of punches landed. Overall, Joshua landed 117 punches in comparison to Franklin’s 58.

Full punch stats:

