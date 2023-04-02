Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin official punch stats reveal concerning trend

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Official punch stats have been revealed following Anthony Joshua’s win over Jermaine Franklin on Saturday.

Joshua was a unanimous-decision winner against the American at London’s O2 Arena, bouncing back from two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

“AJ”, 33, won 118-111, 117-111, 117-111 on the judges’ scorecards, but the Briton was criticised for a somewhat lacklustre performance.

CompuBox has now revealed punch stats from the main-event contest, showing a noticeable lack of output from Joshua.

The most punches landed by the Briton in a single round was 16 – out of 39 attempted – in Round 10. That marked a success rate of 41 percent and the second-most clinical round for Joshua, who landed 10 of 24 attempted punches in Round 2 (41.7 percent success rate).

Meanwhile, the fewest punches landed by Joshua in a round was six, in Round 9.

However, the 33-year-old still outstruck Franklin, 29, comfortably – almost doubling the American’s number of punches landed. Overall, Joshua landed 117 punches in comparison to Franklin’s 58.

Full punch stats: