Watch: Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin face off at press conference

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Warning: This stream may contain swearing and offensive language.

Watch Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin’s face-off at a press conference on Wednesday (29 March), ahead of their fight on Saturday night.

Joshua will box the American at London’s O2 Arena, as the Briton looks to get back to winning ways after two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua, 33, lost the unified heavyweight titles to Usyk in 2021, and the unbeaten Ukrainian outpointed him again last August to retain the belts. Now “AJ” is in a must-win contest against Franklin, who enters this bout on the back of a narrow defeat by Dillian Whyte.

Franklin, 29, lost a majority decision to Whyte in London in November, on what was the American’s UK debut, but many fans and pundits felt that Franklin had done enough to win. He will look to leave no doubt against Joshua on Saturday, but AJ will similarly be in search of an emphatic victory as he aims to work his way back to a world-title fight.

Joshua and Franklin came face to face in February, when their fight was officially announced, and they faced off again on Wednesday, just three days before their main-event contest.