Watch: Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin face off at press conference
Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin will clash at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday
Warning: This stream may contain swearing and offensive language.
Watch Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin’s face-off at a press conference on Wednesday (29 March), ahead of their fight on Saturday night.
Joshua will box the American at London’s O2 Arena, as the Briton looks to get back to winning ways after two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk.
Joshua, 33, lost the unified heavyweight titles to Usyk in 2021, and the unbeaten Ukrainian outpointed him again last August to retain the belts. Now “AJ” is in a must-win contest against Franklin, who enters this bout on the back of a narrow defeat by Dillian Whyte.
Franklin, 29, lost a majority decision to Whyte in London in November, on what was the American’s UK debut, but many fans and pundits felt that Franklin had done enough to win. He will look to leave no doubt against Joshua on Saturday, but AJ will similarly be in search of an emphatic victory as he aims to work his way back to a world-title fight.
Joshua and Franklin came face to face in February, when their fight was officially announced, and they faced off again on Wednesday, just three days before their main-event contest.
