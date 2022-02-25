Oleksandr Usyk has offered to train Anthony Joshua once the pair have settled their rivalry, as the heavyweights prepare for a highly-anticipated title rematch.

In September, Usyk eased to a points victory over Joshua at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, taking the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts from the Briton in the process.

Joshua, 32, quickly activated a rematch clause to face the undefeated Ukrainian again, and last month “AJ”’s monetary demands reportedly scuppering a proposed step-aside deal, which would have set up Usyk vs Tyson Fury in a unification bout.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that his fighter’s rematch with Usyk, 35, will take place in mid-May – with an announcement around the exact date and a venue likely to come in March.

When asked about Joshua’s decision to find a new coach in America ahead of the fight, Usyk told Behind the Gloves: “I don’t think or care about what he is doing.

“I don’t care if he changes his trainer or his camp. I know I have my team and trainers, and I really don’t care about how he prepares.

“In five years’ time when I have retired, if he still wants a new trainer then, I can help him establish a team.”

The winner of Joshua and Usyk’s rematch could take on WBC champion Fury in a unification bout, if the “Gypsy King” is able to retain his title against compatriot Dillian Whyte on 23 April.

That bout is expected to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, though a venue is yet to be officially confirmed.