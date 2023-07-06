Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte will square off in a rematch eight years in the making, when they clash at the O2 Arena on 12 August.

The British heavyweights have fought each other twice in the past, with Joshua knocking out Whyte in 2015, after the latter beat “AJ” during the pair’s amateur careers.

Now the old rivals will go head to head in London again, as Joshua looks to stay on track for a winter bout with Deontay Wilder.

“I’ve been clear that my plan is to be active this year,” said Joshua on Thursday. “12 August is the date, I’ll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business.” Meanwhile, Whyte said: “I’m looking forward to returning to the London O2 and going to war. It’s 1-1, so this is the decider!”

Joshua, 33, and Whyte, 35, will both enter the fight on the back of decision wins over Jermaine Franklin. AJ outpointed the American in April, after Whyte did the same in November.

Those results marked much-needed wins for both Britons; by beating Franklin, Joshua bounced back from two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk, while Whyte was defeated by Tyson Fury in his previous fight.

Joshua’s first loss to Usyk, in September 2021, saw the 33-year-old lose the unified heavyweight titles, which Usyk retained in their rematch last August. The unbeaten Ukrainian won both contests on points. Meanwhile, Whyte was challenging Fury for the WBC heavyweight title last April, when he suffered a knockout loss to his compatriot.

If Joshua is able to overcome Whyte again, he is expected to face American Wilder in Saudi Arabia in December or early 2024.

Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that Usyk will defend the unified heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois in Poland on 26 August.