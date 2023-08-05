Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte fight cancelled after anti-doping test

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte’s highly anticipated second fight has been cancelled after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” during a random anti-doping test, according to promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association said it had informed the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that a “random anti-doping protocol” undertaken by Whyte had returned the result, leading to the bout being called off and an investigation being launched.

Matchroom said in a statement on Saturday: “Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

“In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted. Further information on the event will follow.”

The fight had been due to take place at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday 12 August. Joshua could still fight on the night if a new opponent is found in time.

The British heavyweight rivals have fought each other twice in the past, with Joshua knocking out Whyte in 2015, after the latter beat “AJ” during the pair’s amateur careers.

Joshua, 33, and Whyte, 35, were both set to enter the fight on the back of decision wins over Jermaine Franklin. AJ outpointed the American in April, after Whyte did the same in November.

Those results marked much-needed wins for both Britons; by beating Franklin, Joshua bounced back from two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk, while Whyte was defeated by Tyson Fury in his previous fight.