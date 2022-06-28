The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer time: When are ring walks for fight this weekend?
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
Joe Joyce returns to the ring this weekend as he looks to edge closer to a potential clash with Joseph Parker and eventually a shot at major heavyweight gold.
Joyce, 36, last competed almost a year ago, requiring six rounds to see off Carlos Takam, and the Briton was expected to face Parker this year. That bout recently fell through, however, and so Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) has turned his attention to Christian Hammer.
The German (27-9, 17 KOs) is fresh off a win against Drazan Janjanin, whom he stopped in the first round in May. Hammer, a former opponent of Tyson Fury, is now out to build momentum as he faces Joyce in London.
The heavyweights will square off in a headline contest at Wembley Arena this Saturday.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The fight will take place at Wembley Arena in London.
The main card will begin at 7pm BST, with ring walks for the main event expected to start at around 11pm.
How can I watch it?
The event will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with subscribers also able to stream the action live on the broadcaster’s website and app.
Odds
Joyce – 1/50
Draw – 33/1
Hammer – 16/1
Full card
Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer (heavyweight)
Jason Cunningham (C) vs Zolani Tete (Commonwealth super-bantamweight title)
Callum Johnson vs Igor Mikhalkin (light-heavyweight)
Nathan Heaney vs Nizar Trimech (middleweight)
Mark Chamberlain vs Marc Vidal (lightweight)
Micky Burke vs Serge Ambomo (super-welterweight)
Henry Turner vs Jakub Laskowski (super-lightweight)
Tommy Fletcher vs Darryl Sharp (cruiserweight)
Arnold Obodai vs TBA (cruiserweight)
