Kabayel vs Knyba start time, undercard and how to watch
Agit Kabayel fights on home turf, taking on Damian Knyba in Germany in a bid to secure a world-title shot
Agit Kabayel returns to the ring this weekend after nearly a year out of action, as he fights on home turf and aims to secure a long-awaited world-title shot.
In the German city of Oberhausen, Kabayel will take on Poland’s Damian Knyba in a clash of unbeaten heavyweights, but there is no doubt that Kabayel is the focal point of the event.
The 33-year-old has emerged as a genuine contender in the division, courtesy of his trio of wins dating back to late 2023: victories over Arslanbek Mahmudov, Frank Sanchez and Zhilei Zhang. Kabayel stopped all three men, with the win against Zhang standing out and edging the German closer to a world-title shot.
However, that result came 11 months ago, and Kabayel needs to regain momentum to stay in the conversation around possible fights with champions Oleksandr Usyk and Fabio Wardley.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is the fight?
Kabayel vs Knyba will take place on Saturday 10 January at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany. The main card is set to begin at 7pm GMT (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks following at around 9.45pm GMT (1.45pm PT / 3.45pm CT / 4.45pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The event will stream live exclusively to DAZN subscribers – except in Germany, where it will be available on DAZN pay-per-view. You can purchase a DAZN subscription here, with plans starting at £14.99 per month.
Odds
Kabayel – 1/16
Knyba – 9/1
Draw – 16/1
Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers.
The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Fight card (subject to change)
Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba (heavyweight)
Granit Shala vs Petar Milas (heavyweight)
Jadier Herrera vs Ricardo Nunez (WBC interim lightweight title)
David Adeleye vs TBA (heavyweight)
Roman Fury vs Steffan Hughes (heavyweight)
Oronzo Birardi vs Milosav Savic (cruiserweight)
Gleb Bakshi vs Juan Jose Rodriguez Duran (middleweight)
Nelvie Tiafack vs Piotr Cwik (heavyweight)
