Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano rematch postponed

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Katie Taylor’s rematch with Amanda Serrano is off after the Puerto Rican sustained an injury.

The pair were due to fight on 20 May in Dublin following their thrilling first fight at a sold out Madison Square Garden in New York last year.

But Serrano, who defeated Erika Cruz on points earlier this month, is now unfit to fight in May, forcing a postponement.

A statement from Matchroom said: “Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned.

“The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course.”

Croke Park was in the running to host the rematch, with Eddie Hearn in discussions with Conor McGregor to help facilitate the event, which could be the biggest women’s fight in boxing history.

Taylor’s win over Serrano kept the Irishwoman unbeaten as she retained the undisputed lightweight titles. Meanwhile, Serrano remains unified featherweight champion.

More to follow...