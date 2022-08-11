Jump to content
Katie Taylor dismisses Jake Paul’s calls for Amanda Serrano rematch at lighter weight

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor retained her belts against the unified featherweight title holder earlier this year

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 11 August 2022 15:04
Comments
Key Takeaways from Katie Taylor Vs Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor has dismissed Jake Paul’s calls for her seemingly inevitable rematch with Amanda Serrano to take place at a lighter weight.

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor retained her belts against unified featherweight champion Serrano this April, the biggest fight in women’s boxing history living up to the hype as Taylor won a narrow decision.

A rematch between the Irishwoman and Serrano looks to be on the cards later this year or early next, and YouTube star Paul – who promotes Serrano – has called on Taylor to fight the Puerto Rican at a lower weight.

“What is that about?” Taylor said via Matchroom. “I’ve never heard such nonsense in all my life. I’ve never heard someone say something as stupid as that to be quite honest.

“I think they’re just trying to play a few games. I’m pretty sure Jake knows I’m not going to get down to 126lbs, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a situation in boxing where the champion wins but has the rematch in a lower weight division. It is real nonsense!

“I don’t know if he’s playing games or it is naivety, but the rematch is going to be at 135lbs. I don’t think Amanda’s recent fight falling through will delay or affect the rematch. I was hoping for the rematch to happen straight after the last fight, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen until next year now.”

YouTube star Jake Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer

(Getty Images)

Serrano was scheduled to face Brenda Carabajal on 6 August, on the undercard of Paul’s fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. However, a weight dispute led to Paul’s bout falling through, and ultimately the entire Madison Square Garden event was cancelled.

“I just want to be involved in the biggest fights possible, but I’m not sure who I’m going to be fighting next right now,” Taylor added. “But I’m planning on returning to the ring this year in November or December.

“The team have been talking to the likes of [MMA champion] Cris Cyborg. I only had two or three days off after the Serrano fight, so I’m just itching to get back in the ring.”

