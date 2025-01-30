Talks begin over Taylor vs Serrano 3 as possible venues named
Taylor beat her Puerto Rican rival on points in their last meeting in Texas in November
Negotiations are underway over a third clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano with Dublin and Las Vegas the favoured locations for the fight.
Taylor secured a controversial victory on points over her Puerto Rican rival in November at the AT&T Stadium in Texas to retain her undisputed light-welterweight title.
That contest followed a first meeting between the pair at Madison Square Garden in 2022 which the Irish boxer took in a split decision.
A third bout is now on the cards, with promoter Eddie Hearn confirming that early negotiations had begun with a fight at Croke Park in Dublin his preferred option.
"There’s a couple of things [Katie Taylor] hasn’t done. One is Croke Park and the other is Las Vegas," Hearn told Betfred.
"They’re two things that are on the bucket list for her and with [a third fight against] Serrano, I think we’d have the opportunity to do it at Croke Park.
"Whether we can make it happen is easier said than done, but we’ll certainly open those talks and see if it’s a possibility.”
The home of Gaelic sports, the Dublin venue hosted two boxing fights in 1972, including Muhammad Ali’s win over Al Lewis.
Promoter Hearn has been attempting to set up a fight for Taylor at the famous 82,000-capacity Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) stadium for several years but has been unable to agree terms.
