Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Katie Taylor was not in a talkative mood at Thursday’s press conference for her rematch with Chantelle Cameron, admitting: “I hate all the talk.”

Taylor suffered the first loss of her professional career in May, when Cameron spoiled the Irish icon’s homecoming with a points win in Dublin.

With that result, England’s Cameron retained her undisputed super-lightweight titles, but Taylor will try again to take the belts from the 32-year-old on Saturday (25 November), when the pair clash in Dublin’s 3Arena again.

“Whether I’m seen as the underdog or walk first or second is irrelevant,” said Taylor, 37, who holds the undisputed lightweight titles. “I can’t wait to step in there on Saturday and perform the way I can. I feel a lot better this time around.

“There’s nothing else to say really – I hate all the talk, I hate all these press conferences, there’s nothing to say!

“I understand this is a must-win fight for me. I just can’t wait to step in there at this stage. It’s gonna be a completely different fight to last time; I can’t wait to showcase that. I’m always ready for whatever comes my way. I’m ready to dig deep when I have to, that’s why I put my body through the trenches week in and week out.”

Taylor, who is said to have cancelled several interviews this week, was also apathetic to the suggestion that she will be the underdog on Saturday. “I don’t take too much notice of what people are saying to be honest,” she said. “The only people I really listen to are my team, my family, the people I trust.”

Meanwhile, Cameron played down the idea that Taylor was not at her best in May, saying that she herself feels better ahead of the rematch. “I ain’t got a torn tricep this time, so I’m good to go,” said the defending champion, who is unbeaten as a pro.

“I’m not complacent whatsoever. I’ve trained harder than ever. I know I’m gonna be up against it, with Katie seeking revenge. I’m gonna adapt to any situation. As much as I can get stuck in and have a high work rate, I can box.

“I feel really comfortable, I’m embracing the week and enjoying it for once. Usually I hate all this.”