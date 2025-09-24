Katie Taylor vacates world title as British rival is crowned new champion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chantelle Cameron has been confirmed as the new WBC world champion at super lightweight after the sanctioning body named Katie Taylor as champion in recess.

With Taylor taking a pause in her career following her trilogy win over Amanda Serrano, the Irishwoman appealed to the WBC to name her champion in recess.

The sanctioning body has accepted the request, naming British star Cameron as their champion at super lightweight.

On social media, Cameron’s promoters Most Valuable Promotions shared: “Most Valuable Promotions would like to congratulate Chantelle Cameron on being named the new WBC super lightweight world champion, following Katie Taylor's designation as champion in recess.

“MVP is thrilled to support Chantelle as she moves forward as a two-time world champion. We are committed to delivering electrifying events that showcase her reign and the best of women’s boxing.”

Cameron had been keen on organising a rubber match with Taylor, with their current head-to-head record standing at one win apiece.

Cameron shocked Taylor in her own backyard by taking a majority decision win at 3Arena in Dublin in May 2023, preserving her undisputed status at super lightweight.

Another majority decision at the same venue in November 2023 went in favour of Taylor, who subsequently collected all the marbles at 140lbs.

That led to Cameron having to work her way back into title contention, defeating Elhem Mekhaled in her first bout back to take the WBC interim version of the world championship.

With a record of 21-1(8 KOs), Cameron has most recently been linked to a bout with fellow Brit Sandy Ryan, with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman telling The Ring last week: “We will order Sandy Ryan to fight Cameron to ratify the WBC super lightweight world title."

There currently has been no confirmation from the WBC that a bout between Ryan and Cameron has been ordered, at the time of writing.

