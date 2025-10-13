Keith Thurman hits out at Sebastian Fundora after world-title fight postponement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keith Thurman Jr has questioned whether WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora will actually rearrange the cancelled bout between them after postponement due to injury.

Fundora was forced to push back his bout with Thurman last week due to a bruised hand sustained in sparring. Former unified welterweight title holder Thurman had been set to challenge for Fundora’s WBC belt on 25 October, with the entire card now cancelled after the headline bout fell through.

Thurman has not had a world title fight since losing his WBA title to Manny Pacquiao in 2019, and he must now wait a little longer for his shot at championship gold.

Taking to social media to call out the champion, Thurman said: “Your man ‘One Time’ is still putting in the work, I’m still going to be grinding, moving, posting. Ain’t nothing gonna stop me from doing great things in this sport once again.

“So, Fundora, recover, boy; ice that hand. Go see the medicine man. Do what you’ve got to do, baby. Acupuncture, fix them up, all right. Get that oil change. Show the docs if you got them, baby.

“People don’t believe you, son, they think you running, they think you doing funny stuff in the game. You wouldn’t be the first or the last. Speedy recovery to you - let’s make history happen. Don’t back out of a great fight man.

“Nobody believes you want this smoke baby. I been him, I been the fire, bringing the heat. Come on man, don’t back out of this. Fix up, heal up, and let’s go to war.”

Thurman also expressed sympathy for fighters on the undercard, which included another world title bout between WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster and Stephen Fulton.

“We all got the news - very unfortunate to have to deal with this postponement.

“Personally, I’ve been here before, I know the undercard boys have got to be hot, this whole card being eliminated. The fight fans, many people have already booked their tickets, getting ready to come out and show that love and support.

“I just want to thank everybody that has been riding with me, rocking with me, looking forward to this event.”

At the time of writing, a new date has not been announced for the card, with Thurman hinting at fight night being pushed back to 2026.

He continued: “We’re not sure when the kick-off date is going to be, they will be announcing it. Rumour is January, but we will have to stay tuned.”

