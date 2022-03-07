Kell Brook offers Amir Khan rematch for one final ‘whooping’
Brook stopped his rival in the sixth round of their long-awaited grudge match in February
Kell Brook has said he is open to a rematch with Amir Khan and that he expects to “whoop” his rival again if they go head-to-head for a second time.
After a near-two-decade wait, Brook and Khan finally fought one another in February, when Brook stopped his fellow Briton in the sixth round in Manchester.
The former champions have both considered retirement since the bout, though it appears the 35-year-olds are set to continue boxing.
Sheffield’s Brook has even suggested that he could face Bolton-born Khan again, telling Sky Sports: “If he wants another whooping, he can have another whooping.
“[The February fight] was so one-sided, I don’t know what he can say and come back to the table with.
“If he wants that rematch, I’ll dust them gloves off and do it again.”
Promoter Ben Shalom said he feels that both Brook and Khan should retire, however.
“I think the word on the street is true: Amir Khan, he doesn’t want to call it a day,” Shalom told Sky Sports.
“He has spent a lot of time thinking about the fight the past couple of weeks, and he feels like he had 10 weeks to prepare and Kell Brook had six months. So, he feels hard done by.
“I don’t know whether that fight is even possible, but he does have that rematch clause.
“For me, for Kell Brook it’s time to move on, whether it’s to retire or to fight one of the other names mentioned. I can’t see it, but Amir is convinced.
“We will hear what his reasons are in the next few days and we’ll have to take it from there. Whatever he does, he’s had a great career. Just for me it probably was the time [for him]to hang up the gloves, but he feels very differently.”
