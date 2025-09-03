The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Kell Brook offered shock comeback fight after three-year layoff
Kell Brook could be set for a return to the fight game over three years on from beating Amir Khan
Former world champion Kell Brook has been offered a shock return to the ring.
Brook, 39, has not fought since stopping Amir Khan in the sixth round of their grudge match in February 2022.
But he could be set to make a comeback after his long-term trainer Dominic Ingle revealed he has been presented with the opportunity to move into bare-knuckle boxing.
Ingle told Boxing King Media: “He’s been offered money to be in the bare-knuckle boxing.
“Frankie Gavin has done it, Liam Williams might be doing it, James DeGale (is doing it].”
Brook may be tempted by a return to the ring, but Gavin’s bare-knuckle debut in June showed how dangerous the sport can be.
Ex-amateur world champion Gavin, who challenged Brook for his welterweight world title in 2015, was stopped inside a minute by Jack Dugdale on his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.
Meanwhile, Olympic gold medallist and former world champion DeGale is due to make his own bare-knuckle bow against Australia’s Matt Floyd on September 27.
DeGale was last seen losing to Chris Eubank Jr back in February 2019 and announced his retirement from boxing shortly afterwards.
Brook held the IBF welterweight belt between 2014 and 2017 after ripping the title away from American star Shawn Porter.
He made three successful defences against Jo Jo Dan, Gavin and Kevin Bizier before jumping up to middleweight to challenge Gennady Golovkin.
Brook fell short against the Kazakh knockout artist and then lost his title to Errol Spence when he returned to 147lbs.
He had one final shot at reclaiming welterweight gold in 2020 but was knocked out inside four rounds by Terence Crawford.
Following a layoff of over a year, Brook returned to beat Khan and has since been linked with a fight against Conor Benn.
However, the domestic dust-up failed to materialise and Brook may now go down the path of bare-knuckle fighting instead.
