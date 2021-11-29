Amir Khan and Kell Brook have agreed terms to a long-awaited all-British fight that will see the two rivals finally meet in the ring on 19 February after years of failed talks.

The AO Arena in Manchester will host the fight, which will be live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Khan, 34, will be back in the ring for the first time in over two years, while Brook, 35, suffered a heavy defeat to WBO champion Terence Crawford in November 2020.

Brook tweeted after the announcement: “It’s finally go time! Feb 19 in Manchester. I get to close this chapter.”

While Khan added: “It’s OFFICIAL KHAN VS KELL BROOK Feb 19th LETS GO!”

Brook (39-3) is a former world champion at welterweight, while Khan is a former unified light-welterweight world champion.

“I think it’s a fight that every boxing fan has wanted to see for years and years,” the Sheffield fighter told Talk Sport. “here’s been a lot of competition – every promoter has wanted it, no matter what’s being said and what isn’t being said.”

The pair were close to agreeing terms to a bout in 2015 and 2016 during the peak of their respective powers.

But it failed to materialise, as Khan instead stepped up to middleweight to meet Canelo Alvarez, while Brook also took on a blockbuster fight at middleweight against Gennady Golovkin. Both British fighters lost those bouts by stoppage.

Sheffield native Brook had unsuccessfully pursued a fight with Khan for years since, with the Bolton fighter also tasting defeat in a title fight to Crawford in 2019, but terms have finally been agreed for one of the most long-awaited fights in British boxing

“Khan and Brook are icons of the sport in Britain and this will be an iconic encounter. Their rivalry has simmered for years, they are still by far the best welterweights in the country and the eyes of the world will be on them when they square off in February to finally settle the question about which of them is the better man,” said Ben Shalom, BOXXER’s founder and CEO.

“This is a fight every boxing fan has wanted to see for years. It’s the biggest fight in British boxing right now outside of Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury and we’re delighted to be able to deliver this legacy-defining clash live and exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office.”

While Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, added: “Amir Khan against Kell Brook is here at last and it’s going to be an unforgettable night when these two huge names in British boxing finally settle their long-running rivalry. Khan and Brook have been asked about this fight for a decade, despite their success as world champion, and now we will get the answer in February.

“Sky Sports has covered some of the biggest fights of both Khan and Brook’s careers, but this one is special. This is a heated feud which has simmered for years and there’s so much pride at stake. It’s a real 50-50 fight and we will find out in February who takes it!”