Amir Khan has said he has “never trained this hard in my life” as his grudge match with Kell Brook looms.

The British rivals will finally go head-to-head in the ring on Saturday, clashing in a 149lbs catchweight bout at a sold-out Manchester Arena.

Ahead of the fight, which has been more than a decade in the making, Khan and Brook took part in open workouts in Manchester, with a pro-Khan crowd filling out the Trafford Centre.

“It makes me feel amazing when you see so many fans from all over, that’s like a motivation on its own,” the 35-year-old Khan said after his workout.

“You’re not just doing it for yourself, these people have left their jobs [today] to see me train.

“We’ve trained so hard, I’ve never trained this hard in my life – training in the mountains, there was never a day that I [took it] easy.

“I’m gonna do you all proud and do it in style. Kell’s not got a chance.”

Sheffield fighter Brook, also 35, said he was unfazed by the support for his Bolton-born rival, however.

“I’ve done the work, it’s playtime now,” he said. “I’ve got a hostile crowd, but either way they’re coming out to watch us. They’re probably going off like that because we’ve kept this away from them for so long – well, I haven’t.

“This is my 43rd fight, I’m very experienced, I’m used to all sorts of different crowds. I know what to expect, I’ve gone through it all in my mind, I’ve visualised it. I’ve woken up at 4am in the morning most nights, I’ve got that much adrenalin going through my body.

“He’s made a big mistake by [dragging out negotiations] for seven months, but unfortunately for him I’ve been training in that time. I’m there with the weight, I could’ve made the weight three-four weeks ago. I’m very happy with where I’m at. I’m not putting a poker face on, I’m just enjoying it now.

“I truly believe that I end this fight by knockout. It’s stupid of a fighter to go out looking for a knockout, but I believe if I’m 100 per cent – which I am – that the shot will just come off. It’ll happen at some point in the fight.”