Amir Khan and Kell Brook both successfully made weight on Friday ahead of their highly-anticipated grudge match at the Manchester Arena this Saturday.

The British rivals will finally clash after years of waiting, meeting in a main-event catchweight contest at 149lbs.

Brook had threatened to come in overweight and accept a fine worth “a few hundred grand”, but the Sheffield fighter hit the scales before his Bolton-born opponent and weighed in half-a-pound under the limit, as a hostile crowd of 2,000 watched on in Manchester.

Khan soon followed and weighed in at almost exactly 149lbs.

The 35-year-olds had to be separated during their subsequent face-off, having traded heated words – just as they did at Thursday’s fiery press conference.

“Half-a-pound under. Like I’ve been telling you, I’ve been nice for weeks,” Brook later told Sky Sports.

“The weight weren’t an issue, because this is a fight I can get up for easily.

“I feel amazing [mentally]. It’s now about fuelling up and coming in cool, calm and collected. I’ve got to stick to the gameplan and just perform, do my business.

“It’s gonna be electric, exciting, plenty of drama. I’m there to thrill the fans.”

Every other fighter on Saturday’s card also successfully made weight, including heavyweight Frazer Clarke, who makes his professional debut against fellow debutant Jake Darnell.

Clarke was a medal-winner for Team GB at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, and anticipation is high for his professional career.

Clarke’s compatriot Natasha Jonas, meanwhile, is jumping up two weight classes for her co-main event against Uruguay’s Chris Namus.

The vacant women’s WBO super-welterweight title will be on the line as Jonas makes her third attempt at becoming a world champion.