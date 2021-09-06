What is KSI’s boxing record?

YouTube star KSI - real name Olajide Olatunji - has turned his hand to boxing in recent years, making the decision to eventually turn professional and put his health on the line.

The 28-year-old began boxing as an amateur when he took on former friend Joe Weller at the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on 3 February 2018. And it was a successful night’s work for KSI as he stopped Weller in the third round following a dominant display.

Having announced himself on the YouTube boxing scene, he then averted his attention towards American social media star Logan Paul.

The pair built up an aggressive rivalry between one another which culminated in an amateur bout at the Manchester Arena on 25 August 2018.

In an incredibly close fight, it was controversially called a majority decision draw. One judge gave it to KSI by a single point, but the other two saw it 57-57. Paul dominated the early rounds but tired as the fight went on as the Brit took over.

However, the draw meant there were calls for a rematch. That led to the two rivals meeting once again in 9 November 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, only this time as professionals as they lost the headguards.

It was another closely fought clash as both men gave it their all over the six rounds. And KSI got the nod with a split decision victory to kick off his pro boxing career with a victory.

Since then he has not fought as his attention turned back towards not only his YouTube content but also his music.

What is KSI’s professional boxing record?

KSI holds a professional boxing record of 1-0 as his only pro contest came in the rematch with Logan Paul in 2019.

Prior to his pro debut, the Brit did have two amateur bouts against Weller and Paul which resulted in a win and draw respectively.

When is his next fight?

KSI’s next fight does not appear to be on the horizon any time soon as he focuses on touring his latest album. However, he has insisted he will return to boxing at some point in the future.

The one fight that has been rumoured ever since KSI’s win over Logan Paul is a clash with the American’s brother Jake.

Jake Paul has emerged as the biggest name in the YouTube boxing scene as he has progressed to 4-0 with wins over the likes of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

KSI and Jake have enjoyed a great deal of public trash talk and have admitted their dislike for one another.