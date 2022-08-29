Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

KSI earns stoppage wins over two opponents on same night in boxing return

The YouTuber beat the rapper in the second round and the Mexican professional boxer in the third

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 29 August 2022 09:56
Comments
<p>KSI (right) beat Luis Alcaraz Pineda (left) after stopping rapper Swarmz</p>

KSI (right) beat Luis Alcaraz Pineda (left) after stopping rapper Swarmz

(Getty Images)

YouTube star KSI beat two opponents on the same night on Saturday, earning stoppage wins against both as he made his return to boxing.

The Briton stopped friend and rapper Swarmz in the second round of a three-round contest, before earning a TKO victory over professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the third and final frame of their clash.

KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, previously boxed fellow YouTuber Logan Paul in an amateur bout in 2018 and professional contest in 2019. KSI drew with the American in their first clash then outpointed him in their rematch.

Neither of the 29-year-old’s fights at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday were officially-sanctioned bouts, meaning KSI’s professional record remains 1-0.

Briton Swarmz and Mexican Pineda largely kept their distance from KSI, and both complained of punches thrown to the back of their heads prior to the finishes.

Recommended

Swarmz, 25, had not competed in a boxing ring before, while 23-year-old Pineda is 2-5 as a professional boxer.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in