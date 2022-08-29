KSI earns stoppage wins over two opponents on same night in boxing return

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

YouTube star KSI beat two opponents on the same night on Saturday, earning stoppage wins against both as he made his return to boxing.

The Briton stopped friend and rapper Swarmz in the second round of a three-round contest, before earning a TKO victory over professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the third and final frame of their clash.

KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, previously boxed fellow YouTuber Logan Paul in an amateur bout in 2018 and professional contest in 2019. KSI drew with the American in their first clash then outpointed him in their rematch.

Neither of the 29-year-old’s fights at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday were officially-sanctioned bouts, meaning KSI’s professional record remains 1-0.

Briton Swarmz and Mexican Pineda largely kept their distance from KSI, and both complained of punches thrown to the back of their heads prior to the finishes.

Swarmz, 25, had not competed in a boxing ring before, while 23-year-old Pineda is 2-5 as a professional boxer.