KSI earns stoppage wins over two opponents on same night in boxing return
The YouTuber beat the rapper in the second round and the Mexican professional boxer in the third
YouTube star KSI beat two opponents on the same night on Saturday, earning stoppage wins against both as he made his return to boxing.
The Briton stopped friend and rapper Swarmz in the second round of a three-round contest, before earning a TKO victory over professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the third and final frame of their clash.
KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, previously boxed fellow YouTuber Logan Paul in an amateur bout in 2018 and professional contest in 2019. KSI drew with the American in their first clash then outpointed him in their rematch.
Neither of the 29-year-old’s fights at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday were officially-sanctioned bouts, meaning KSI’s professional record remains 1-0.
Briton Swarmz and Mexican Pineda largely kept their distance from KSI, and both complained of punches thrown to the back of their heads prior to the finishes.
Swarmz, 25, had not competed in a boxing ring before, while 23-year-old Pineda is 2-5 as a professional boxer.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies