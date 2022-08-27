The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
How to watch KSI fight tonight: Start time and live stream for Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz bouts
KSI is planning on fighting both Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz on the same night as he takes centre stage at the O2 Arena
KSI takes on Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz on the same bill tonight as he tries to capture a double victory.
KSI – the singer and YouTuber who memorably took on Logan Paul in an amateur fight and then won their subsequent professional bout – will open the MF & DAZN: X Series event against Swarmz, a London rapper whose real name is Brandon Scott.
Assuming Swarmz hasn’t floored his opponent, KSI will then close the night too with his headline fight against Pineda, a 23-year-old Mexican seven fights into his professional boxing career, one of mixed success so far.
Here is what you need to know about fight night.
What time is the fight?
KSI will take on Swarmz at around 7pm BST and will face Pineda at the end of the night, with ring walks scheduled for 10.25pm.
The event takes place at London’s O2 Arena.
How to watch online
KSI’s fights will be shown live on DAZN pay per view across the globe.
You can subscribe to DAZN here.
Full fightcard
* KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda; Cruiserweight
* Faze Tempter vs. Slim Albaher; Light heavyweight
* Deji vs. Fousey; Light heavyweight
* Faze Sensei vs. King Kenny; Catchweight
* Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski; Catchweight
* Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN; Heavyweight
* Deen The Great vs. Evil Hero; Catchweight
* KSI vs. Swarmz; Cruiserweight
