Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

KSI takes on Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz on the same bill tonight as he tries to capture a double victory.

KSI – the singer and YouTuber who memorably took on Logan Paul in an amateur fight and then won their subsequent professional bout – will open the MF & DAZN: X Series event against Swarmz, a London rapper whose real name is Brandon Scott.

Assuming Swarmz hasn’t floored his opponent, KSI will then close the night too with his headline fight against Pineda, a 23-year-old Mexican seven fights into his professional boxing career, one of mixed success so far.

Here is what you need to know about fight night.

What time is the fight?

KSI will take on Swarmz at around 7pm BST and will face Pineda at the end of the night, with ring walks scheduled for 10.25pm.

The event takes place at London’s O2 Arena.

How to watch online

KSI’s fights will be shown live on DAZN pay per view across the globe.

You can subscribe to DAZN here.

Full fightcard

* KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda; Cruiserweight

* Faze Tempter vs. Slim Albaher; Light heavyweight

* Deji vs. Fousey; Light heavyweight

* Faze Sensei vs. King Kenny; Catchweight

* Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski; Catchweight

* Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN; Heavyweight

* Deen The Great vs. Evil Hero; Catchweight

* KSI vs. Swarmz; Cruiserweight