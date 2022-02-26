Okolie vs Cieslak live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Lawrence Okolie is set to make the second defence of his WBO cruiserweight title this Sunday as he faces Michal Cieslak at the O2 Arena in London.

Despite suffering damage to its roof amid Storm Eunice, the venue will welcome 10,000 fans for this world championship fight, which also sees 29-year-old Okolie (17-0) put his undefeated record on the line against Poland’s Cieslak (21-1).

The crowd will not only be backing hometown fighter Okolie but also debutant Galal Yafai, who makes his professional debut after winning gold for Team GB at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Campbell Hatton, son of former world champion Ricky Hatton, will also be in action.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

The fight will take place at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday 27 February.

The undercard is due to begin at 5pm GMT, with Okolie and Cieslak making their ring walks at approximately 9pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on subscription service DAZN in the UK.

DAZN is available for £7.99 per month.

Odds

Okolie – 1/10

Cieslak – 5/1

Draw – 25/1

Full card

Galal Yafai won gold for Great Britain at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak (WBO world cruiserweight title)

Karim Guerfi vs Jordan Gill (European featherweight title)

Anthony Fowler vs Lukasz Maciec (middleweight)

Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Martz (heavyweight)

Galal Yafai vs Carlos Vado Bautista (flyweight)

Demsey McKean vs Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (heavyweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Joe Ducker (lightweight)

Cheavon Clarke vs Toni Visic (cruiserweight)

John Hedges vs Aleksander Nagolski (light heavyweight)