Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis has revealed his top five boxers of all time, and there are some surprise exclusions from the list.

Lewis was in favour of some more old school choices, but they are all undeniably greats of the sport whose impact went beyond the ring.

Lewis told Hard Rock Bet: “I would say Muhammad Ali, Jack Johnson, [Marvin] Hagler, George Foreman, Joe Louis, there you go.”

Muhammad Ali, the most easily recognisable name on this list and a three-time heavyweight champion, would appear on almost every top five list of any boxer. He was not only one of the most talented and successful heavyweights of all time but also a global sporting and political icon for his involvement in the anti-establishment movement of the 1960s.

Jack Johnson was the first black heavyweight champion of the world. He reigned for seven years as the most dominant champion of his era and a trailblazer for the sport of boxing and the anti-segregation movement of the early 20th century.

Marvin Hagler is most well known as one of the ‘Four Kings’ of the 1980s alongside Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns and Sugar Ray Robinson. He is one of the best middleweight champions to ever live and reigned undefeated for six years, knocking out all but one of his opponents in that time.

Foreman is best remembered for his rivalry with Ali, which culminated in their blockbuster ‘Rumble in the Jungle’. He also holds the record for the oldest heavyweight champion of all time, returning in his 40s after an extended hiatus to win the title at 45 years old.

Joe Louis, another heavyweight great, reigned as the champion in boxing's blue-riband division for 12 years and successfully defended his title 25 times, a record for any boxer at any weight class.

Lewis opted to omit more contemporary examples such as Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who are widely considered as two of the greatest to lace up the gloves.

But when asked if he would consider himself alongside the greats he selected, his response was swift and decisive.

Lewis said: “Yeah, I’m in that room, I’m definitely in that room.”

Lewis was the UK’s last undisputed heavyweight champion and defeated some of the best fighters of all time, including Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson, before retiring at the top of the sport as WBC champion after beating Vitali Klitschko in 2003.

