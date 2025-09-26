New world champion Lewis Crocker targets 2026 ‘super-fight’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Crocker has set his sights on a major fight in the first half of 2026 after winning his first world title.

Crocker edged an all-Irish battle with Paddy Donovan earlier this month to win the vacant IBF welterweight belt.

After beating Donovan for the second time this year, the Northern Irishman wants to return in December for a voluntary defence before pushing for a bigger fight next year.

His manager, Jamie Conlan, has outlined the path he wants his fighter to take, mentioning Conor Benn and WBC champion Mario Barrios as potential opponents in 2026.

“Conor [Benn] is the money fight obviously, but Barrios is a nice one,” Conlan told The Ring.

“Look, we're in the superstar division and have the luxury of picking a voluntary. December back in the SSE [Arena], then a big super-fight in April, that's the perfect plan.”

Benn already has his next fight lined up as he will be taking on Chris Eubank Jr in a rematch at middleweight on 15 November, live on DAZN.

open image in gallery Conor Benn could be in line to face Lewis Crocker next year ( Action Images via Reuters )

He intends to return to welterweight afterwards and could walk straight into a title fight with Crocker.

Barrios was last seen being held to a draw by Manny Pacquiao in July. His next fight has not been announced, and Crocker’s team could look to reach out over the possibility of a unification clash.

Crocker has had a rollercoaster year after winning by disqualification against Donovan in March when his rival floored him after the bell.

He was a long way behind on the scorecards at the time but escaped with victory.

The rematch was very different, with Crocker knocking Donovan down twice before getting the nod via split decision.

Conlan attributed Crocker’s improved display in the second fight to better preparation and experience as he proved he belongs at the highest level.

Reflecting on what went wrong the first time against Donovan, Conlan explained: “A lot of factors. The food poisoning, he crashed the weight badly with a hard cut and wasn't feeling good on the morning of the weigh-in which hurt, as he then tried to rehydrate quickly and put food in the system, which didn't sit right with him.

“That was an IBF eliminator, this was for the full title so a bit different. That experience helped, because Lewis was more focused with nutrition, said what he wanted and needed, took smoothies and no heavy meals in camps, felt a need to get bulkier first time around but this time because of the rehydration and a better weight cut, could adjust accordingly.”

