Logan Paul eyeing return to boxing by end of year
The YouTube star recently signed a deal with WWE and appeared at its SummerSlam event
Logan Paul has said he intends to return to the boxing ring by the end of the year, adding that he has potential opponents ‘in mind’.
The YouTube star has boxed in an amateur and professional capacity and recently signed a deal with WWE, notably appearing at the professional wrestling company’s WrestleMania and SummerSlam events this year.
Paul, 27, drew with fellow YouTuber KSI in an amateur boxing bout in 2018 then lost to the Briton on points in a professional contest one year later, before going the distance with boxing icon Floyd Mayweather last summer.
“I was sparring, I’m a boxer again,” Paul said on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.
“We’re getting back in the ring. We’re going to go from professional sport to professional sport. I want to get a fight in December.
“I have some people in mind, but I can’t say. You know you only get one first impression. That’s part of my ability to make moments, I like making first impressions big. So, I want to wait until we’re ready.”
Paul made his WWE debut this April ahead of WrestleMania, where he partnered The Miz to face Rey Mysterio and the legend’s son Dominik.
The American then took on The Miz at SummerSlam on Sunday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies