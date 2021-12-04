Lyndon Arthur stunned the British boxing scene with a sensational split decision victory over Anthony Yarde last year.

The 30-year-old light-heavyweight was the heavy underdog going into the fight but managed to outbox Yarde with his superb jab.

Now the pair go to war once more as Yarde looks to put the defeat behind him and move on to world honours in 2022.

But, with the winner set to face either Joe Smith Jr or Callum Johnson for the WBO light-heavyweight title next year, Arthur will be more motivated than ever to win this.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight.

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Saturday 4 December at the Copper Box Arena, London.

When are the ring walks and what time will the fight start?

You can expect the ring walks to start from around 10pm onwards, although that could change depending on the undercard results.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it?

The fight will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 7:30pm. BT customers can also access the fight via the BT Sport website and app.

Undercard

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Bradley Skeete

Sam Noakes vs Shaun Cooper

Dennis McCann vs Juan Jose Jurado

George Fox vs Kamil Sokolowski

Charles Frankham vs Lee Glover

Masood Abdulah vs Paul Holt

Karol Itauma vs Tamas Laska

Umar Khan vs Luke Merrifield

Sony Liston Ali vs Lee Hallet

Odds

Arthur to win - 11/10

Draw - 16/1

Yarde to win - 4/6