Lyndon Arthur vs Anthony Yarde II ring walk time: When will fight start and how can I watch it?

Everything you need to know about the light-heavyweight clash

Dylan Terry
Saturday 04 December 2021 08:44
<p>Arthur and Yarde will clash once again in London</p>

(Getty Images)

Lyndon Arthur stunned the British boxing scene with a sensational split decision victory over Anthony Yarde last year.

The 30-year-old light-heavyweight was the heavy underdog going into the fight but managed to outbox Yarde with his superb jab.

Now the pair go to war once more as Yarde looks to put the defeat behind him and move on to world honours in 2022.

But, with the winner set to face either Joe Smith Jr or Callum Johnson for the WBO light-heavyweight title next year, Arthur will be more motivated than ever to win this.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight.

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Saturday 4 December at the Copper Box Arena, London.

When are the ring walks and what time will the fight start?

You can expect the ring walks to start from around 10pm onwards, although that could change depending on the undercard results.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it?

The fight will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 7:30pm. BT customers can also access the fight via the BT Sport website and app.

Undercard

  • Hamzah Sheeraz vs Bradley Skeete
  • Sam Noakes vs Shaun Cooper
  • Dennis McCann vs Juan Jose Jurado
  • George Fox vs Kamil Sokolowski
  • Charles Frankham vs Lee Glover
  • Masood Abdulah vs Paul Holt
  • Karol Itauma vs Tamas Laska
  • Umar Khan vs Luke Merrifield
  • Sony Liston Ali vs Lee Hallet

Odds

Arthur to win - 11/10

Draw - 16/1

Yarde to win - 4/6

