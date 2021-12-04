Anthony Yarde will attempt to get his revenge on Lyndon Arthur when he rematches him at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night.

The all-British dust-up 12 months ago ended up with Arthur winning by split decision as he stunned Yarde to defend his Commonwealth title.

But this time Yarde has vowed to get to Arthur before the end of the fight and not let it go to the scorecards.

Both men have their eyes on winning a world title one day. But for now they have their hands full with one another in a superb British clash.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight.

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Saturday 4 December at the Copper Box Arena, London.

When are the ring walks and what time will the fight start?

You can expect the ring walks to start from around 10pm onwards, although that could change depending on the undercard results.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it?

The fight will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 7:30pm. BT customers can also access the fight via the BT Sport website and app.

Undercard

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Bradley Skeete

Sam Noakes vs Shaun Cooper

Dennis McCann vs Juan Jose Jurado

George Fox vs Kamil Sokolowski

Charles Frankham vs Lee Glover

Masood Abdulah vs Paul Holt

Karol Itauma vs Tamas Laska

Umar Khan vs Luke Merrifield

Sony Liston Ali vs Lee Hallet

Odds

Arthur to win - 11/10

Draw - 16/1

Yarde to win - 4/6