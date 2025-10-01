Who was the major boxing figure who advised Terence Crawford to chase Canelo fight?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Terence Crawford has revealed who first put the idea in his head that he should chase a fight with boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford sealed the biggest win of his career last month when he outpointed Canelo to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Just two years ago, Crawford and Canelo were fighting three divisions apart and did not appear to be on a collision course.

But Crawford has explained how Bill Haney, father of two-weight world champion Devin Haney, convinced him he could beat Canelo before he faced Errol Spence at welterweight in July 2023.

open image in gallery Bill Haney (right) has guided his son Devin (left) during his career, and advised Crawford to fight Canelo ( Getty )

Recalling his conversation with Bill Haney, Crawford said on The Art of Ward with Andre Ward: “He (Haney) said: ‘Stop even chasing Errol Spence. The guy to focus in on and chase is Canelo.’ He was like ‘you can beat him’.

“At first, I’m like ‘man, that dude is big!’ And then I started looking at him, then we got a picture together years back when I was at 135. I’m like ‘we’re around the same height, the same size, he’s a little thicker’. I’m starting to look into it now because he already planted the seed, but now I’m looking into it like ‘let me see what Bill’s seen’.

“He just kept saying ‘he’s not a big dude and you can beat him’. And when I looked into it, I’m like ‘damn, Bill (is) right’.”

The Canelo fight still seemed to be a pipe dream even after Crawford dispatched Spence inside nine rounds in their undisputed clash.

Crawford was adamant that he warranted a shot at Canelo, though, and explained why beating Spence enhanced his chances of getting the super-fight.

“Spence was basically contracted to fight Canelo if he beat me at 164,” Crawford added.

“And I was just like ‘damn, since I beat him, I should get the opportunity’.”

Crawford had to bide his time as he first went up to 154lbs to win a title in a fourth weight class by beating Israil Madrimov last year.

But he finally got his chance against Canelo on Mexican Independence Day weekend and delivered a masterclass to win a unanimous decision and cement himself as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

