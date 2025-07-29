The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Manny Pacquiao’s ex-promoter Bob Arum drops verdict on comeback fight
Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum was a keen observer as Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios
Bob Arum has hailed Manny Pacquiao for his performance in his comeback fight against Mario Barrios earlier this month.
Pacquiao returned from a four-year hiatus at the age of 46 to draw with a man 16 years his junior in Barrios in their WBC welterweight title fight in Las Vegas.
Arum was not involved in the event after promoting Pacquiao for the majority of his career but did keep a close eye on how the fight played out.
He was impressed by Pacquiao’s display after having concerns about the Filipino legend performing a retirement U-turn.
Arum told The Ring: “I was very surprised. “I thought it was remarkable. He looked like, truth be told, the fresher fighter in the ring. The other guy, the only thing he showed was a very good jab. He didn’t show anything else.
“But Manny showed a lot of activity, jumping around and everything, and he looked like a fresh fighter. He didn’t look like a 46-year-old guy who hasn’t fought in four years.”
There has been plenty of debate over the scoring in the aftermath of the fight, with many feeling Pacquiao should have been declared the winner.
None of the judges scored the bout in his favour, with two having it level at 114-114, while the other had Barrios a 115-113 winner.
Arum has no complaints with the scorecards, admitting that Pacquiao running out of steam in the championship rounds cost him dearly.
“I had Manny winning six rounds to three after the first nine rounds,” Arum added. “And then I agreed with the judges that he lost the last three rounds.
“When the fight was over, I said it was probably a draw. But I could see the first nine rounds being 6-3, I could see it being 5-4 like one judge had it, and I could see it being 7-2. It looked like it was Manny’s fight going into the last three rounds.
