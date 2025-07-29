Manny Pacquiao’s ex-promoter Bob Arum drops verdict on comeback fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bob Arum has hailed Manny Pacquiao for his performance in his comeback fight against Mario Barrios earlier this month.

Pacquiao returned from a four-year hiatus at the age of 46 to draw with a man 16 years his junior in Barrios in their WBC welterweight title fight in Las Vegas.

Arum was not involved in the event after promoting Pacquiao for the majority of his career but did keep a close eye on how the fight played out.

He was impressed by Pacquiao’s display after having concerns about the Filipino legend performing a retirement U-turn.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Arum told The Ring: “I was very surprised. “I thought it was remarkable. He looked like, truth be told, the fresher fighter in the ring. The other guy, the only thing he showed was a very good jab. He didn’t show anything else.

“But Manny showed a lot of activity, jumping around and everything, and he looked like a fresh fighter. He didn’t look like a 46-year-old guy who hasn’t fought in four years.”

open image in gallery Manny Pacquiao (right) during his title challenge against Mario Barrios ( Getty Images )

There has been plenty of debate over the scoring in the aftermath of the fight, with many feeling Pacquiao should have been declared the winner.

None of the judges scored the bout in his favour, with two having it level at 114-114, while the other had Barrios a 115-113 winner.

Arum has no complaints with the scorecards, admitting that Pacquiao running out of steam in the championship rounds cost him dearly.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“I had Manny winning six rounds to three after the first nine rounds,” Arum added. “And then I agreed with the judges that he lost the last three rounds.

“When the fight was over, I said it was probably a draw. But I could see the first nine rounds being 6-3, I could see it being 5-4 like one judge had it, and I could see it being 7-2. It looked like it was Manny’s fight going into the last three rounds.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.