Manny Pacquiao called out by ex-world champion and offered shot at redemption

Manny Pacquiao has been called out by former world champion Liam Paro as he considers his options after his impressive return to the ring last month.

Pacquiao stepped back between the ropes after a four-year layoff to draw with Mario Barrios in their WBC welterweight title clash in Las Vegas and has no plans to head back into retirement yet.

Australia’s Paro, 26-1 (16), held the IBF super lightweight title for six months last year and is now moving up to welterweight.

He is targeting a fight with Pacquiao and has offered the Filipino legend a shot at redemption after he lost his only previous fight in Australia to Jeff Horn back in 2017.

Speaking to Main Event, Paro said: “The legend, my favourite fighter Manny Pacquiao, is back in boxing. Man, get me in there. Bring him to Australia.

“I’m sure he wants to get one back on Suncorp (Stadium, where he lost to Horn). I’d be willing to offer that fight, very exciting.”

Paro is just one of a number of contenders that could be picked by Pacquiao for his next fight.

The 46-year-old has also been linked with a potential clash with newly elevated WBA champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, while Ryan Garcia has expressed interest in facing the eight-division world champion.

But Paro is hoping to jump the queue as he starts his bid to become a two-weight titlist.

“I conquered the world at 140 and have been doing it since 18 years old, 29 now and it’s getting a little bit harder to make the weight so we made the decision to go up and chase a title at welterweight,” Paro explained.

“I said it before, two-time has a ring (to it), but two-division champion has too, I’m keen to get it done.”

