Manny Pacquiao advisor names ‘frontrunner’ to face Filipino icon next

Manny Pacquiao’s advisor Sean Gibbons has revealed who the Filipino legend is in line to fight next after making an impressive return to the ring last month.

Pacquiao overcame a four-year layoff to hold WBC welterweight titlist Mario Barrios to a draw in Las Vegas as he narrowly missed out on winning a world title at the age of 46.

He has vowed to fight on and could be back in the ring before the end of the year. And Gibbons insisted Pacquiao remains focused on winning another world title, which is why WBA champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has emerged as a potential next opponent.

“All of the stories are out there and Rolly Romero is one of the frontrunners because Manny wants meaningful fights,” Gibbons told gamblingonline.net. “He wants to break his own records and make history, just like when he won the world title at 40 years old.

“Both Manny and Rolly are with PBC. We’ll make some decisions and evaluate what’s ahead for the rest of 2025 and into 2026.”

Pacquiao shocked many fans and pundits alike with his performance in his comeback fight and has been linked with a number of big names in the weeks since.

Ryan Garcia threw his name into the hat to face Pacquiao, while a rematch with Barrios or a super-fight with Gervonta Davis have also been mooted.

But Davis has now opted to fight Jake Paul in an exhibition bout, and Gibbons has explained why Romero may have the edge over Garcia and Barrios at the negotiating table.

“A fight with Ryan Garcia has been discussed but he’s a complicated guy to deal with,” Gibbons added. “It’s not out of the question, but it’s difficult.

“Mario Barrios is a great guy, but unfortunately, he doesn’t sell. He’s not exciting and doesn’t bring the kind of energy Rolly Romero brings. Rolly brings chaos, unpredictability.”

Romero is riding the crest of a wave after picking up the biggest win of his career when he beat Garcia in May.

Romero knocked Garcia down in the second round before coasting to a unanimous decision victory in New York.

He was subsequently elevated to full champion status by the WBA after Jaron Ennis vacated his belt to move up to super welterweight.

His first title defence could now come against Pacquiao, who proved he still has plenty left in the tank as he approaches his 47th birthday.

