Who could Manny Pacquiao face next if he misses out on Rolly Romero fight?

Manny Pacquiao is due to return to the ring in January after impressing in his comeback fight earlier this year.

The 46-year-old returned from four years on the sidelines to draw with WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July as he narrowly missed out on breaking his own record as the oldest ever titlist at 147lb.

Pacquiao is still dreaming of winning another world title and looked set to face WBA belt holder Rolly Romero in Las Vegas on 24 January.

However, Romero has now been ordered to face his mandatory challenger, Shakhram Giyasov, which could scupper his plans to face Pacquiao.

The Filipino legend may now need to search for alternative opponents if he misses out on fighting Romero.

Who could be on his hitlist? Let’s take a look at five potential options.

open image in gallery MANNY PACQUIAO ( AP )

Gervonta Davis

Lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis has been linked with fighting Pacquiao for some time.

The 30-year-old is scheduled to face Jake Paul in an exhibition bout next month and appears more interested in chasing major paydays rather than defending his title nowadays.

He has hinted at heading into retirement after facing Paul, but the prospect of a showdown with Pacquiao could cause him to rethink his plans.

Pacquiao and Davis are two of the biggest names in boxing and would be handsomely paid if they agree to fight each other.

Pacquiao has not made the lightweight limit since 2008, but it should not be difficult to agree a catchweight with Davis, given the lucrative financial reward on offer for both men.

If Davis comes through his clash with Paul unscathed, he could be a realistic next fight for Pacquiao.

open image in gallery Gervonta Davis during his most-recent fight, in March ( Getty Images )

Conor Benn

Conor Benn is another name that could be in the mix for a dust-up with Pacquiao.

Ring Magazine reporter Mike Coppinger referenced Benn as a future opponent for ‘PacMan’ last week and the fight could materialise sooner than expected.

Of course, Benn must first settle his differences with Chris Eubank Jr. The pair are due to meet in a rematch on November 15 after their thrilling first battle earlier this year.

If the second instalment of their rivalry is anywhere near as brutal as the first, Benn will need some recovery time, while even if he has an easier ride against Eubank Jr this time around, it would be a very quick turnaround for Benn to return to the ring at the start of 2026.

Therefore, a January fight with Pacquiao could be off the table. But Pacquiao may be willing to push his return date back, which could bring Benn into the conversation as a suitable target.

Mario Barrios rematch

Pacquiao’s long-time advisor, Sean Gibbons, was not keen for a second fight with Barrios in the aftermath of the first contest.

The bout was an entertaining one without ever catching fire, but Gibbons questioned Barrios’ star power after believing Pacquiao had done enough to get his hand raised.

He made it clear Pacquiao would be targeting Romero instead, but that may no longer be possible.

Revisiting a rematch with Barrios could now appeal to Pacquaio. The reigning WBC champion has drawn his last two fights and has previously lost to Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman.

Barrios has looked very beatable in recent years and Pacquiao has already shared 12 rounds with him.

He may feel he only needs to make small adjustments to beat Barrios the second time around and get his hands on championship gold once more.

open image in gallery AP-Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Ryan Garcia

Garcia recently revealed that he wants to fight Barrios next himself, but he could soon fall behind Pacquiao in the pecking order.

Alternatively, Garcia and Pacquiao could agree to face each other. Like Davis, Garcia is on the biggest names in boxing and a fight against Pacquiao would generate plenty of interest.

There is some uncertainty over exactly how good Garcia is after he was beaten by Davis and Romero.

He impressed against Devin Haney last year as he knocked his opponent down three times. However, Garcia subsequently failed a drug test, and the result was changed to a no contest.

Following a year out of the ring, Garcia returned in May and delivered a sub-par performance as he was outpointed by Romero. It could be argued that he doesn’t deserve a fight with Pacquaio off the back of that outing.

Yet money talks and taking on Garcia would secure a substantial payday for Pacquiao.

Garcia has expressed interest in taking on the legendary eight-weight world champion, while Pacquiao will believe it is a very winnable fight. It is a showdown that could make sense for both parties.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Brian Norman Jr vs Devin Haney winner

If Pacquiao fancies going down a different title route, he could set his sights on the WBO belt.

Brian Norman Jr is due to defend his title against Devin Haney in Saudi Arabia on November 22.

Norman Jr is still only 24 but has enjoyed a strong 2025 which has seen him win twice inside five rounds.

Haney is also only 26 but has already won titles in two weight classes and will try to make that three next month.

open image in gallery Haney will be aiming to win another world title next month ( AP )

The winner of Norman Jr vs Haney would arguably cement their place as the premier welterweight in the world, and it would be a major risk for Pacquiao to fight either man.

He is almost double their age and some way beyond his peak, but Pacquiao has refused to run away from challenges in his career. He could accept another one before hanging up his gloves.

Pacquiao would be the underdog against Norman Jr or Haney, yet he has upset the odds before. He proved against Barrios that he can never be completely written off and could feel he still has enough left in the tank to topple the best that the current generation of welterweights has to offer.

