Manny Pacquiao set to end retirement for WBC title shot against Mario Barrios

Manny Pacquiao will end his nearly four-year retirement to face WBC welterweight champion Maria Barrios on 19 July in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), is an icon of boxing. Across a 26-year career, he became the only man to win world championships in eight different divisions, from flyweight to welterweight. Pacquiao, now 46, is also set to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June.

The former champion has not had a sanctioned bout since 2021, losing a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight title, having not previously fought since 2019.

After the loss, Pacquiao announced his retirement on social media to pursue a career as a politician full-time in his native Philippines. He served a six-year term as a member of the senate between 2016 and 2022, before unsuccessfully running for president in 2022. He is now campaigning to reclaim a seat in the senate.

The 46-year-old has stepped through ropes since retiring from the professional ranks, having exhibition bouts against DK Yoo in December 2022 and kickboxer Rukiya Anpo in July 2024.

And returning to the pro game, Pacquiao is invoking his right to have an immediate title shot as a former champion. The WBC rules state that all title holders must defend their belts against a ‘Qualified Challenger’, and this includes any former WBC champion.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman officially revealed to Boxing King Media at the Canelo vs William Scull fight last week that the plan was for Barrios to defend his title against Pacquiao in the summer.

Sulaiman said: “At this time, Mario Barrios is going to face Manny Pacquiao in July. That’s a tremendous fight.”

Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) claimed the interim title in 2023 by outpointing Ugas and was elevated to full-champion status in June 2024 after Terence Crawford fought Israil Madrimov for the 154lb title. He last fought on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson undercard in a split decision draw with Abel Ramos in November 2024.

Pacquiao’s return fight will co-headline a card that will also feature a rematch between the unified welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu.