Manny Pacquiao world title shot in jeopardy after major development

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manny Pacquiao may miss out on a dream world title shot following a major update by the WBA.

The Filipino icon, 46, announced last week that he will be returning to the ring to fight in Las Vegas on January 24.

Pacquiao is expected to confirm his opponent imminently, and WBA welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero was the frontrunner to face him.

However, the WBA has now ordered Romero to defend his belt against mandatory challenger, Shakhram Giyasov.

Romero and Giyasov’s teams have been given a 30-day negotiation period which ends on November 13.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

open image in gallery Ryan Garcia (left) and Rolly Romero during their weigh-in face-off earlier this year ( Getty )

Giyasov won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and is unbeaten in 17 fights as a professional.

Should Romero take the Giyasov fight, this would push back or potentially completely scupper a proposed clash with Pacquiao.

Alternatively, he could still opt to take on Pacquiao but would be at risk of being stripped of his title.

A third option would be for Romero to try and agree a step aside deal with Giyasov, allowing him to box Pacquiao if the winner then faces the undefeated Uzbek star next.

Pacquiao has also been linked with fights against Gervonta Davis and Conor Benn, but both men already have their next bouts lined up.

Davis will meet YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in an exhibition fight on November 14 before Benn faces Chris Eubank Jr in their highly anticipated rematch the following night.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Pacquiao may now have to wait to see how Romero, Davis and Benn’s respective situations play out before picking his next opponent.

He made a remarkable comeback after a four-year layoff in July to hold WBC welterweight titlist Mario Barrios to a draw.

Pacquiao already has the record for being the oldest world champion ever at 147lbs after beating Keith Thurman at the age of 40 in 2019.

He came within a whisker of rewriting the history books against Barrios and now appears to fancy his chances if he can get his hands on Romero, who shocked Ryan Garcia in his last outing in May.

Pacquiao will celebrate his 47th birthday in December and is still going strong but now faces a nervous wait to see whether his next fight will be for a world title or not.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.