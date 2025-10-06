The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Manny Pacquiao’s son set for professional debut on show promoted by his legendary father
Pacquiao’s son Emmanuel is set to follow in his father’s footsteps by becoming a professional boxer
Manny Pacquiao’s son is reportedly set to make his professional debut next month.
Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr, 24, is the eldest of five children that Manny shares with his wife, Jinkee.
According to The Ring, Emmanuel is now ready to follow in his father’s footsteps by making his professional bow on November 29 in California.
He will appear on the first US show to be put on by Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP) following the company’s Stateside launch.
Emmanuel’s opponent is yet to be named. He had a short amateur career in the US and has now opted to turn over to the professional ranks.
Emmanuel has the unenviable task of looking to continue the Pacquiao family legacy after his father won world titles in eight divisions during his own career.
And Manny made an impressive comeback from a four-year layoff this summer, holding WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a draw in Las Vegas.
He is expected to fight again in early 2026, with WBA champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero emerging as his likely opponent.
If the fight is finalised, Manny, who turns 47 in December, will have the chance to become one of boxing’s oldest world champions ever.
But, for now, his focus is on making a splash in the US as a promoter and his son will hope to give him the perfect start by winning his first fight next month.
It has been reported that the MPP card will feature multiple world title fights, although the bouts are yet to be officially announced.
Manny is following a trend of elite-level fighters turning to promoting in the US. His former opponents, Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya, also have their own promotional companies and have guided fighters to world titles in recent years.
