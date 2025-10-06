Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manny Pacquiao’s son is reportedly set to make his professional debut next month.

Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr, 24, is the eldest of five children that Manny shares with his wife, Jinkee.

According to The Ring, Emmanuel is now ready to follow in his father’s footsteps by making his professional bow on November 29 in California.

He will appear on the first US show to be put on by Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP) following the company’s Stateside launch.

Emmanuel’s opponent is yet to be named. He had a short amateur career in the US and has now opted to turn over to the professional ranks.

Emmanuel has the unenviable task of looking to continue the Pacquiao family legacy after his father won world titles in eight divisions during his own career.

And Manny made an impressive comeback from a four-year layoff this summer, holding WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a draw in Las Vegas.

He is expected to fight again in early 2026, with WBA champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero emerging as his likely opponent.

If the fight is finalised, Manny, who turns 47 in December, will have the chance to become one of boxing’s oldest world champions ever.

But, for now, his focus is on making a splash in the US as a promoter and his son will hope to give him the perfect start by winning his first fight next month.

It has been reported that the MPP card will feature multiple world title fights, although the bouts are yet to be officially announced.

Manny is following a trend of elite-level fighters turning to promoting in the US. His former opponents, Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya, also have their own promotional companies and have guided fighters to world titles in recent years.

