Ex-Manny Pacquiao rival backs Gervonta Davis to ‘erase’ Jake Paul

An ex-world champion who boxed Manny Pacquiao three times has tipped Gervonta Davis to dominate his exhibition fight with Jake Paul.

Davis and Paul are set to clash over 10 rounds in Miami on November 14 and held two press conferences for the event earlier this week.

Paul will have significant height, reach and weight advantages when he steps into the ring with “Tank” Davis, but former two-weight world champion Tim Bradley still expects the WBA lightweight titlist to have far too much for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Bradley said: “It’s going to be like a bee and an elephant. You’ve got Jake, who is big, but the bee is going to scare him. He’s going to have him running.

“Tank isn’t going to lose this fight. He’s going to mop the floor with Jake Paul. He’s about to erase this leech. He’s about to cut this leech out the game.”

Bradley claimed world titles at super lightweight and welterweight during his career and won a controversial points decision against Pacquiao in 2012 before losing their next two fights on the scorecards.

He has been critical of Paul for largely targeting MMA fighters and retired boxers since he moved into boxing in 2020.

Paul currently holds a 12-1 record, with his last two victories coming against Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

But he has now chosen to face an active champion in Davis, albeit one who could be around four stones lighter than him on fight night.

It was confirmed this week that there will be ringside judges for the fight, meaning someone will be declared the winner on the night.

Both men are due to wear 12oz gloves for the contest, although Paul verbally agreed to drop down to 10oz after being challenged on the matter by Davis’s coach, Calvin Ford, at Tuesday’s press conference.

Paul’s business advisor, Nakisa Bidarian, claimed earlier this week that they will be trying to make fights with Anthony Joshua and KSI in 2026.

But Bradley feels Paul is in for a damaging defeat against Davis that could scupper his future plans inside the squared circle.

