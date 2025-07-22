Floyd Mayweather, Conor Benn: Who’s next for Manny Pacquiao after Mario Barrios draw?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manny Pacquiao almost completed the dream comeback against Mario Barrios but was held to a majority decision draw in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Pacquiao had been out of boxing for four years and challenged for Barrios’s WBC welterweight title. The legendary Filipino impressed with his speed and power at 46 years old, reminding the world how he became one of the greats.

For those worried that this fight may have been a one-off, Pacquiao said this was not the end of his boxing journey.

Pacquiao said at the post-fight press conference: “Don’t worry. The ‘Pac Man’ is back, and the journey will continue.”

So, after such an impressive performance and with fuel still in the tank, what options lie ahead for the Filipino icon?

Mario Barrios rematch

After such a close fight, a rematch would be an enticing proposition for the fans.

In their bout this past weekend, Pacquiao was ahead on two out of three judges’ scorecards, but lost the last three rounds, which cost him a historic win.

Pacquiao said he would like a rematch and that he would have a longer training camp headed into it.

He was forced to have an eight-week camp because of his electoral campaign in the Philippines.

Pacquiao said: "I need to continue my training for longer going into a championship fight. Because of the election, I started late, but it’s OK. Of course, I’d like a rematch. I want to leave a legacy and make the Filipino people proud.”

Barrios gave Pacquiao his due respect and also said he would love to do it again.

Barrios said: “He’s still strong as hell, and his timing is real. He’s still a very awkward fighter to try and figure out.

He added on the rematch: “I’ll do the rematch. Absolutely. This was huge for boxing. I’d love to do it again.”

​Conor Benn

Rumours of a fight between Conor Benn and Pacquiao have been circulating since last year.

The pair shared a face-off in Riyadh during the build-up to Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou – sparking speculation over a welterweight clash between them.

Benn has since gone on to fight Chris Eubank Jr, losing a unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

A rematch between Benn and Eubank Jr looks set for the autumn, but speaking to Sky Sports, Benn revealed he would be open to a fight with Pacquiao or Barrios if the rematch doesn’t materialise.

Benn said: “He’s past his sell-by date, but he’s still a legend – one of the greatest of all time – so either or there’s options.

Benn still holds top five rankings with the WBC and WBA at welterweight, and a fight with Pacquiao would help boost his world title hopes, if he returns to 147lbs after his rematch with Chris Eubank.

However, Pacquiao’s manager Sean Gibbons said that the Filipino boxing legend wants to fight again before the end of the year, and with the Eubank Jr rematch looking to be in in the final quarter of 2025, it would be difficult for Benn to squeeze in another fight.

It might not be next, but it is a fight that is on the radar of both men, and if Pacquiao can get a rematch and beat Barrios, Benn will be at the front of the queue with the WBC.

Floyd Mayweather

After a successful comeback, proving he still has what it takes to compete at the world level, Pacquiao has revenge on his mind.

He and Floyd Mayweather shared a fierce rivalry that culminated in a fight in 2015 that was one of the most lucrative in boxing history, albeit a tad late.

Mayweather beat Pacquiao via unanimous decision to seemingly put an end to their rivalry. But with Pacquiao now an active boxer again, he wants to reignite their feud and fight one more time.

Pacquiao said after his fight with Barrios: “If [Mayweather] comes out of retirement and signs the contract, we’ll fight.”

He concluded: “Let’s fight again if he wants, I’m active now.”

Mayweather, now 48, has been retired from professional boxing since 2017 after he came back to fight Conor McGregor, but stays active in the gym and has had a handful of exhibition bouts.

With Mayweather still in shape and Pacquiao back in the professional ranks, a rematch is a genuine possibility, and perhaps the promise of a big payday can draw Mayweather back out of retirement.

Other Welterweights

Pacquiao’s manager has said they are aiming for bigger names than Barrios in his next fight.

Gibbons said: "He's a nice guy [Barrios] and I like the kid, but Manny deserves a bigger name.”

He continued: "There are fighters like Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and [Rolando] 'Rolly' Romero out there."

‘Rolly’ Romero has yet to confirm his next opponent after his upset victory over Ryan Garcia in May.

He currently holds the WBA ‘Regular’ title and would be an intriguing match-up for Pacquiao.

Elsewhere in the welterweight division, Brian Norman Jr and Devin Haney have had a fight confirmed for November 22 on the Ring IV card in Riyadh.

Haney is coming off a lacklustre win over an ageing Jose Ramirez, and Norman Jr is in the form of his life after scoring a devastating knockout of Jin Sasaki in Japan and currently holds the WBO welterweight title.

If Pacquiao was looking for a more robust challenge and another shot at a world title, the winner of this fight is a real option.

