Floyd Mayweather's fight with Don Moore looks set to be cancelled following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates.

Mayweather was due to face Moore on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai on Saturday. The contest would have marked Mayweather's third exhibition fight since retiring from professional boxing in 2017.

Following the death of Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE will observe 40 days of morning – beginning on Friday – with all work in the country's public and private sectors cancelled for the first three days of that period.

As a result, Mayweather's fight with Moore looks set to be cancelled.

Mayweather, 45, shared a picture of Sheikh Khalifa on Instagram on Friday, along with the caption: "Sending my condolences to the entire UAE. RIP Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed."

American Mayweather retired from pro boxing with a perfect record of 50-0 (27 knockouts), while compatriot Moore, 42, is also unbeaten at 18-0 (12 KOs) but has not fought since 2016.

Mayweather's final professional bout was a 10th-round stoppage of UFC icon Conor McGregor in August 2017.

"Money" then returned to the ring in December 2018 and defeated kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of their exhibition fight, before going the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul last June.