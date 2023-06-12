Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III fight ends with mass brawl in ring

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III ended in chaos on Sunday, as a brawl broke out when the latter threw punches after the final bell.

Former multiple-weight world champion Mayweather was fighting Gotti III, grandson of the late American crime boss John Gotti, at the FLA Live Arena in Florida.

The fight was scheduled for eight rounds but was waved off by referee Kenny Bayliss in the sixth, to the annoyance of Gotti III.

The 30-year-old stepped past Bayliss to continue throwing punches at Mayweather, 46, leading members of both fighters’ teams to enter the ring.

Further fights then ensued in the crowd and backstage in the arena, leading police to clear the venue and threaten charges to those who did not leave immediately.

“That’s why they pay the big bucks, because I put on a show,” Mayweather later said in a social-media video.

The American retired from professional boxing in 2017 with a record of 50-0 and has competed in numerous exhibition fights since.