Floyd Mayweather is back in action this Saturday as he takes part in an exhibition fight on the helipad of a hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Mayweather, 45, retired from professional boxing in 2017 after securing a TKO of former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Since then, the legend has fought in two exhibition bouts – stopping kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa at the end of 2018 and going the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul last summer.

Next up for Mayweather is compatriot Moore, 42, who is unbeaten at 18-0-1 but has not fought in six years.

The pair will go head to head on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel, with ex-UFC champion Anderson Silva and Badou Jack among those competing on the undercard.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 14 May.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected to follow at 10pm BST (2pm ET, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

‘Dangerous’ Don Moore, 42, takes on Mayweather in Dubai ( ROQU Media / Global Titans)

How can I watch it?

The event will be streamed live exclusively on pay-per-view service LiveNOW.

The card will cost £14.99 ($18.59).

Fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore (exhibition)

Anderson Silva vs Bruno Machado (exhibition)

Badou Jack vs Hany Atiyo (cruiserweight)

Delfine Persoon vs Elhem Mekhaled (women’s super-featherweight)