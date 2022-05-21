Floyd Mayweather is back in action this Saturday as he takes part in an exhibition fight in Dubai.

Mayweather, 45, retired from professional boxing in 2017 after securing a TKO of former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Since then, the legend has fought in two exhibition bouts – stopping kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa at the end of 2018 and going the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul last summer.

Next up for Mayweather is compatriot Moore, 42, who is unbeaten at 18-0-1 but has not fought in six years.

The pair will go head to head at the Etihad Arena, with ex-UFC champion Anderson Silva and Badou Jack among those competing on the undercard.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 14 May.

Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 9pm BST.

‘Dangerous’ Don Moore, 42, takes on Mayweather in Dubai ( ROQU Media / Global Titans)

How can I watch it?

The event will be streamed live exclusively on pay-per-view service LiveNOW.

The card will cost £14.99 ($18.59).

Fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore (exhibition)

Anderson Silva vs Bruno Machado (exhibition)

Badou Jack vs Hany Atiyo (cruiserweight)

Delfine Persoon vs Elhem Mekhaled (women’s super-featherweight)