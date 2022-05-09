Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring this weekend as he faces Don Moore in an exhibition bout on the helipad of an Abu Dhabi hotel.

The contest marks Mayweather’s third exhibition fight since retiring from professional boxing in 2017 after stopping UFC icon Conor McGregor.

Mayweather, 45, finished kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa at the end of 2017 and went the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul last summer.

Now the legend takes on fellow American Moore, 42, on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel. Moore is unbeaten at 18-0-1 but has not competed since 2016.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 14 May.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected to follow at 10pm BST (2pm ET, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

‘Dangerous’ Don Moore, 42, takes on Mayweather in Dubai ( ROQU Media / Global Titans)

How can I watch it?

The event will be streamed live exclusively on pay-per-view service LiveNOW.

The card will cost £14.99 ($18.59).

Fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore (exhibition)

Anderson Silva vs Bruno Machado (exhibition)

Badou Jack vs Hany Atiyo (cruiserweight)

Delfine Persoon vs Elhem Mekhaled (women’s super-featherweight)